Swiss National Bank Sells 21,600 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Snap-on worth $43,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $294.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.95 and its 200 day moving average is $271.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $297.26.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

