Swiss National Bank Sells 28,500 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Paycom Software worth $43,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 32.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.76.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $199.03 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.62 and a 200 day moving average of $237.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.