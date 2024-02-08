Swiss National Bank Sells 29,900 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of IDEX worth $50,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after buying an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IDEX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in IDEX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,437,000 after purchasing an additional 64,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IDEX by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $222.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.54. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $231.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.22.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

