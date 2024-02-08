Swiss National Bank Sells 408,903 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,369,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,903 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.25% of CNH Industrial worth $41,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CNHI. TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $12.37 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

