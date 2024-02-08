Swiss National Bank Sells 43,800 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $40,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $164.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.54. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $166.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

