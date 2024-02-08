Swiss National Bank Sells 45,800 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $48,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $125.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.52 and a 200 day moving average of $133.16. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.37%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

