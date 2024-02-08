Swiss National Bank Sells 49,100 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Sun Communities worth $47,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SUI. Truist Financial downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $124.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.83 and its 200-day moving average is $123.92. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $162.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 203.28%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

