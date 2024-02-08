Swiss National Bank Sells 56,600 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $46,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 59,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 33,458 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

BAH stock opened at $143.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.98. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $147.52.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

