Swiss National Bank Sells 57,200 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Atmos Energy worth $49,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATO opened at $111.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average of $113.81. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

