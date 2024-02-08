Swiss National Bank Sells 63,200 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Exact Sciences worth $39,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.43 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

