Swiss National Bank Sells 63,200 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Exact Sciences worth $39,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Down 5.4 %

EXAS opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average of $71.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.43 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.