Swiss National Bank Sells 63,200 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Exact Sciences worth $39,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Exact Sciences Stock Down 5.4 %
EXAS opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average of $71.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.43 and a 12 month high of $100.77.
EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
