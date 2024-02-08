Swiss National Bank Sells 67,800 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $42,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 39.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 84,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 561,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.91.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $10,493,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at $38,954,047.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYV stock opened at $87.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $101.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.55.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

