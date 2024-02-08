Swiss National Bank Sells 71,700 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 71,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Seagate Technology worth $39,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $86.76 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,701 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

