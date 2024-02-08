Swiss National Bank Sells 76,100 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of TransUnion worth $44,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRU. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock opened at $68.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75.

Insider Activity

In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.