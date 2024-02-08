Swiss National Bank Sells 90,000 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.26% of W. R. Berkley worth $42,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRB opened at $80.34 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $85.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

