Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,732,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Amcor worth $43,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,254,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,095,000 after buying an additional 409,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,027,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,672,000 after buying an additional 1,246,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Stock Performance

Amcor Announces Dividend

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

