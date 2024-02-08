Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of APA worth $40,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in APA by 5,967.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 389,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 383,036 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.28.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

