Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Symbotic in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Symbotic stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 138.28% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $4,802,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $60,568.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,306 shares of company stock valued at $24,290,258 in the last ninety days. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

