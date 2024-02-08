Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.60, but opened at $41.26. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Symbotic shares last traded at $39.48, with a volume of 2,025,272 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 493,306 shares of company stock valued at $24,290,258 in the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 46.1% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of -145.48 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.67.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 138.28%. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

