Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Synchrony Financial worth $42,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 39,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 81,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $39.88.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. BMO Capital Markets lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.