TD Cowen Raises XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $129.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $96.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XPO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

NYSE:XPO opened at $116.48 on Thursday. XPO has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $117.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 375.74, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,947,000 after purchasing an additional 54,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 22.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,765,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,179,000 after purchasing an additional 688,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in XPO by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,399,000 after acquiring an additional 687,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

