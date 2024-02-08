TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $141.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

