Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.89 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.61.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $38.44 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $291,283,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 388.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,759,000 after buying an additional 5,449,798 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $219,838,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1,833.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,167,000 after buying an additional 3,067,080 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 16,855.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,640,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after buying an additional 2,624,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

