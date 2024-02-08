Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Holdings Raised by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,357 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Teladoc Health worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,672 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TDOC

Teladoc Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.44. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

About Teladoc Health

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.