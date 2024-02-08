Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 258.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Tempest Therapeutics from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TPST opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -1.73. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

