Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TENB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Tenable stock opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. Tenable has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,590,327.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,382.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,590,327.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,382.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $94,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,232 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

