Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TENB. Stephens lowered their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.31.

Tenable Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ TENB opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $188,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $188,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,833 shares of company stock worth $2,905,232 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,251,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,857,000 after acquiring an additional 285,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,843,000 after acquiring an additional 370,932 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,040,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,949,000 after acquiring an additional 472,322 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tenable by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,038,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,668,000 after purchasing an additional 810,831 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

