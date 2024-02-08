Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tenable traded as high as $53.50 and last traded at $50.86, with a volume of 537273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.63.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $110,504.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,753,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $190,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,964,731.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $110,504.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,833 shares of company stock worth $2,905,232 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,251,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,857,000 after buying an additional 285,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,843,000 after buying an additional 370,932 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 13.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,040,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,949,000 after buying an additional 472,322 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Tenable by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,038,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,937,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 36.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,668,000 after buying an additional 810,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

