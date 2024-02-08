Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Raised to $60.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

Tenable Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $190,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,964,731.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $94,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $190,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,964,731.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,833 shares of company stock worth $2,905,232 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,934,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,668,000 after purchasing an additional 810,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tenable by 1,772.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 603,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 537,886 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

