Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Raised to $65.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TENB. Susquehanna started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Get Tenable alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TENB

Tenable Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TENB stock opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,590,327.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,382.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $33,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,590,327.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,382.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,833 shares of company stock worth $2,905,232. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Tenable by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.