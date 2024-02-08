Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Position Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $132.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $133.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.69 and its 200-day moving average is $108.95.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.