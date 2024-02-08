The Alumasc Group plc (ALU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.45 on April 8th

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Alumasc Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of The Alumasc Group stock opened at GBX 178.35 ($2.24) on Thursday. The Alumasc Group has a 1 year low of GBX 132 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 186 ($2.33). The stock has a market cap of £64.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 782.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 161.71.

Insider Activity

In other The Alumasc Group news, insider Simon Dray purchased 30,000 shares of The Alumasc Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £53,400 ($66,942.46). Company insiders own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About The Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

