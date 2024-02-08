The Bank of Nova Scotia Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.80. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.7773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

