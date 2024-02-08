The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.94.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$62.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$55.20 and a 1-year high of C$74.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$62.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.92.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

