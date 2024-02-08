The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,049 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of Boeing worth $98,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Boeing by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,921 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,049,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Boeing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 143,670 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,539,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Up 1.6 %

BA opened at $211.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of -57.58, a PEG ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.32 and a 200-day moving average of $217.54. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

