The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Toro by 85.2% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 253.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of Toro stock opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $117.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

