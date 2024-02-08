Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWKS. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In related news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $80,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 244,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 91,920 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.88 million. Thoughtworks had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

