Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.250-0.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.7 billion-$16.7 billion.

Toray Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TRYIY opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. Toray Industries has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

