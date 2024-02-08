TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.03. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

