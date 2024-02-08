Trade Desk (TTD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. On average, analysts expect Trade Desk to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.80. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 224.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.81.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

