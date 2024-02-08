Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 59,869 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average daily volume of 33,282 call options.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $76.05 on Thursday. CVS Health has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $90.62. The company has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

