Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 417,417 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 133% compared to the average daily volume of 178,817 call options.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $22.62 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 103,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 65,948 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

