Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 103,395 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 801% compared to the average volume of 11,479 put options.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

