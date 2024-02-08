Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 60,399 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 74% compared to the average daily volume of 34,767 call options.
Tilray Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of Tilray stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.33. Tilray has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
