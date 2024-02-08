Transcontinental to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a report released on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$779.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$787.40 million.

Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$23.27 and a 52-week high of C$31.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Brayley bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$100,982.42.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

