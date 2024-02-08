TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,141.67

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,141.67 and last traded at $1,132.71, with a volume of 24005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,135.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. William Blair started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.80.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,024.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $932.29.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.