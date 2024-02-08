TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of TriMas worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 369.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $998.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.72.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

