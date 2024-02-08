TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 369,144 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.60% of TriNet Group worth $94,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 1,226 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total transaction of $132,015.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 1,226 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total value of $132,015.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $324,692.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,095 shares of company stock worth $1,961,184 in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $114.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.66. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $123.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TNET shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

