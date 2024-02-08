Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

TROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tronox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Tronox stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. Tronox has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tronox by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,745,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,132,000 after purchasing an additional 440,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tronox by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,248,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,960,000 after acquiring an additional 597,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tronox by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,140,000 after acquiring an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Tronox by 731.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,148,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Tronox by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,058,000 after acquiring an additional 147,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

