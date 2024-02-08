Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Reduced by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,383 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

